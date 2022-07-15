Devon and Cornwall Police target dangerous and unlawful driving
Action has been taken against 280 drivers as part of Devon and Cornwall Police's Operation Snap.
The operation, designed to identify dangerous and unlawful driving through video footage submitted by the public, received 379 submissions in June.
Cyclists were behind 183 of those submissions.
Officers from Op Snap issued 214 notices of intended prosecution and gave out 66 police warnings.
Supt Adrian Leisk, strategic roads policing lead, said: "Some of the footage we receive is truly shocking and demonstrates some unbelievably dangerous driving.
"Several examples could easily have escalated into collisions which would have caused serious injury and potentially even fatalities."
He said the scheme had seen a big increase in the number of submissions.
Supt Leisk added: "I want to make it clear that if you drive dangerously in Devon and Cornwall, there is a very good chance someone will have captured it on camera and will submit that footage through Op Snap.
"This will lead to you being fined, receiving penalty points or potentially even losing your license - it's just not worth the risk."
Since Op Snap was founded in 2019, Devon and Cornwall Police has issued 4,342 notices of intended prosecution and warnings through the scheme.
In 2021, 47 people were killed and 647 people were seriously injured on Devon and Cornwall's Roads, according to the Department for Transport.
