Frankie MacRitchie killed by dog to be remembered in community company
The family of a boy killed by a dog have started a community company to help families of sick children and those dealing with child bereavement.
Frankie MacRitchie, nine, from Plymouth was attacked by the American bull terrier cross in Cornwall in 2019.
His grandmother, Pauline Elford, said his "death has left a massive void".
The family has launched a community interest company (CIC), Frankie's Superheroes, in his memory.
'Our little superhero'
Ms Elford, 56, from Plymouth, said: "He was a special little boy. He was born with a serious heart condition, so he couldn't play sport, but his love for life was there. He loved to say jokes and make people laugh.
"Our Frankie loved dogs, which makes his death even more heart-breaking that it wasn't his heart, but a dog who took him away from us.
"[Since his death] I've learnt to wear my day mask - you have to carry the grief for each and everyone of them [the children and grandchildren]. His death has left a massive void."
She said the CIC was called Frankie's Superheroes because "he loved them, and if you gave him a superhero costume he'd take on the world".
"He was our little superhero. Frankie is everyone's superhero."
Danielle MacRitchie, 38, from Plymouth, who was Frankie's aunt, said: "He was more like a brother to my second eldest, it's knocked him for six and all of my children are deeply affected by his death. They were always goofing around."
The mother of four said they started the CIC "to keep Frankie alive" as "he touched a hell of a lot of people".
"The impact of Frankie's death emotionally and financially was such a burden. We're all self-employed - my partner had to go to work and leave us grieving to pay the bills.
"When a child dies, the last thing you should do is go to work to make sure food will be put on the table.
"The thought of another family going through this is too much.
"[Through the CIC] if we can give a week's worth of shopping vouchers, some money to help rent, vouchers to help siblings go for a day out, or money to help families travel to hospital it will all help.
"Something so little, will mean such a lot."
Ms Elford said after Frankie's death it was a "very lonely experience, we found no financial help or services and waiting lists for mental health and grief services were so long".
The family said they would raise money through a variety of fundraising events including fancy dressed themed parties, football games and a mud run and eventually hope to open a shop to help ill children and support families.
Frankie's mother Tawnee Willis and the dog's owner Sadie Totterdell were both jailed over his death in June 2020.
The five-year-old American bulldog Staffordshire bull terrier cross, known as Winston, was destroyed.
