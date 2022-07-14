Boy airlifted after paddleboard fall off Bovisand beach
- Published
An 11-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after falling off a paddleboard and injuring his back.
It happened at Bovisand beach near Plymouth at about 19:30 BST on Wednesday.
Ten officers from the Plymouth Coastguard team attended, before the Cornwall Air Ambulance took him to Derriford Hospital.
It is understood the boy may have spinal injuries.
