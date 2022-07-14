Man airlifted to hospital after Exmouth circus motorbike crash
A man has sustained serious injuries in a collision involving two motorcyclists during a circus performance in Exmouth.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was called to the Imperial Recreation Ground at about 7:40 BST on Wednesday.
The man was flown to Derriford Hospital by air ambulance.
Officers said the Health and Safety Executive had been informed and a scene guard remained in place at the venue.
South Western Ambulance Service said it sent multiple emergency vehicles.
A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust added: "We sent one double-crewed ambulance, two hazardous area response teams, two air ambulances and one rapid response vehicle.
"We conveyed one patient by air to Derriford Hospital."
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information or mobile phone footage to get in touch via email or by calling 101, quoting 896 of 13/7/22.
