Teenager who died while working on farm named
- Published
A teenager who died following an incident at a farm in Plympton has been named as 17-year-old Luke Searle.
On Wednesday 22 June, police received reports of a teenage male having sustained serious injuries whilst working at Sherwell Farm in Plympton.
The fire service, police, air and land ambulances all attended the scene, but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family have asked for privacy while they come to terms with their loss.
Due to Luke's age, the circumstances surrounding this death will be the subject of a joint investigation between Devon and Cornwall Police and the Health and Safety Executive.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.