Health services 'extremely' busy as hospital Covid rates rise
- Published
Health services in Devon are currently extremely busy, NHS officials have said.
It comes as high Covid rates impact staffing levels and the recent hot weather has led more people to seek medical help.
At the end of last week, there were more than 300 patients in Devon's hospitals with Covid-19, six times as many than the beginning of June.
More than 1,000 hospital staff were absent due to Covid-19.
This number is four times the number in early June.
Community Covid-19 rates are less accurate, due to reduced testing, but have seen similar increases.
The NHS is asking people to do their bit to help reduce pressure on services.
This includes picking family and friends up when they are ready to be discharged from hospital, choosing the best service, wearing a mask in healthcare settings, and staying at home if you have Covid-19.
NHS Heatwave advice
The NHS said people could treat minor conditions at home.
Pharmacists can offer advice on sunburn, insect bites and stings and will have creams, paracetamol and anti-histamines that can ease discomfort.
During the ongoing heatwave, if someone is showing signs of minor heat exhaustion (headache, dizziness, nausea), NHS advice is to get them to lie down in a cool place, give them plenty of water to drink and help to cool their skin with a sponge or spray.
NHS Devon also said people could reduce their likelihood of sunburn by applying cream, avoiding being out in the sun between 11 and 3, covering up, and wearing a hat.
The NHS said people visiting Devon should contact their GP at home.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.