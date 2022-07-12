Tractor fire closes road in Devon
- Published
The A381 between Malborough and Salcombe remains closed after a tractor caught fire.
Fire crews from Kingsbridge, Salcombe, Greenbank and Plympton were called just before 15:00 BST to aid the Devon and Somerset fire service.
Large plumes of "thick acrid black smoke" were reported, with people in the vicinity clear from the fire.
Kingsbridge fire station said vehicle recovery had begun but the road would remain closed for further assessments.
The crews used three hose-reel jets, four sets of breathing apparatus, a compressed air foam system and a water bowser to "fully attack" the fire.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.