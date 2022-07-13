Warning of 'very high' fire risk on Dartmoor
- Published
A national park is warning of the increased danger of wildfires as the hot, dry spell continues.
Dartmoor National Park said fire risk levels were expected to rise to "very high" at the weekend.
A spokesperson said "large swathes" of Dartmoor were at risk of being damaged by wildfires.
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for much of England on Sunday and Monday with temperatures in Devon expected to hit 32C (90F).
Dartmoor National Park is asking people "not to use barbecues or camping stoves, to take extreme care when disposing of cigarettes and matches and to take all litter home when they leave".
It said wildfires could "cause catastrophic damage to natural habitats as well as kill animals and endanger other people".
Signs into the national park area are being changed to warn of fire risks.
Andrew Watson, head of recreation, access and estates, said: "We want people to enjoy Dartmoor and urge them to do as much as they can to prevent a fire breaking out.
"We're particularly concerned at the moment because the exceptionally hot and dry weather has made moorland vegetation extremely vulnerable to fire risk.
"Fires spread very quickly and cause untold damage."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.