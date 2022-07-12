Devon mobile library bus destroyed by 'deliberate' fire
A mobile library has been destroyed by a blaze that was started deliberately, a fire service has said.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue was called at 04:25 BST on Saturday to South Street car park, Torrington, Devon.
Libraries Unlimited, which manages the mobile library, said team members were "devastated".
The charity said it would impact its customers living in rural locations.
Two fire crews attended and Devon and Cornwall Police is now investigating.
Alex Kittow, Libraries Unlimited chief executive, said: "We are devastated by the news that our much-loved Torrington Mobile Library has been destroyed by fire over the weekend.
"Understandably, this incident has hit the local team particularly hard.
"We will continue to update customers and the team are working on ways to get a temporary service set up as quickly as we can."
Libraries Unlimited said as an emergency measure, it would temporarily automatically renew books that were due back.
The charity said customers could still use its other libraries and the digital library service, and added it was working on an interim service for mobile customers.
