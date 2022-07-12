Businesses call for action over vandalism in Torquay
- Published
A business leader in a coastal resort is calling for action to be taken by police to combat anti-social behaviour.
Susie Colley, chairwoman of the Torquay Chamber of Commerce in Devon, wants more police in the area to help a "beleaguered" force.
Mrs Colley called on the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall, Alison Hernandez, to visit the town.
Ms Hernandez has promised "increased visibility of police officers".
Traders were critical of the 101 call system for reporting crime with claims it takes too long to get through.
Mrs Colley said: "They've had their windows smashed, they've been burgled.
"I'd like Alison Hernandez to come down here and promise us, and keep her promise, to get more police to help our poor beleaguered force."
Ms Hernandez acknowledged delays with the 101 service and said the force's website was the most efficient way to report non-urgent crime.
She said: "We've got 15 extra response officers this year coming to Torquay.
"We've got four extra neighbourhood beat managers coming in so there is going to be that increased visibility.
"We've put a bid in together with the council of £750,000 to the Home Office to really help with that broken window syndrome - it's all about the physical environment and how you improve a lot of that to help reduce crime."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.