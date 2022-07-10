Devon friends in 90s do wing-walk and skydive for charity
Two ex-RAF servicemen in their 90s have taken to the skies for charity.
Ray Hales, 94 and from Barnstaple in Devon, completed a wing-walk, while fellow Barnstaple resident Arthur Bennett, 90, did a skydive at Dunkeswell Airfield near Honiton.
They took up the challenges to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and Children's Hospice South West.
Mr Hales said it was "a bit different to rattling collection tins", while Mr Bennett said it had been "fantastic".
The friends previously did tandem skydives together in 2018 and Mr Bennett marked his 90th birthday in September 2021 with another dive.
