Cyclists' 225-mile ride raises £170K for Children's Hospice South West
Cyclists have raised about £170,000 for charity after taking part in a three-day ride across Somerset, Devon and Cornwall.
About 100 cyclists took part in the ride in aid of Children's Hospice South West.
Their 225-mile (362km) ride started in Bristol on Friday and finished in St Austell on Sunday.
Hospice spokeswoman Caroline Thompson said it had been "an incredible effort".
