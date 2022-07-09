Devon: Ex-marine finishes 'brutal' 30-mile overnight swim
A former Royal Marine and a friend have completed a 30-mile (48km) overnight swim for charity.
Ex-commando Paul Wood and friend Neil Aggett took 22 and a half hours to swim from Sidmouth to Paignton in Devon.
Mr Wood called it "one of the hardest things I have ever done" after arriving in Paignton at 10:00 BST on Saturday.
The pair have raised about £10,000 so far for the Royal Marines Charity's Lifting the Lid campaign to boost awareness of mental health support.
Mr Wood said: "It was brutal, one of the hardest things I have ever done.
"We faced chop for the first 11 miles and the current was really strong.
"With 14 miles to go my shoulder gave up so I had to change stroke and breathe on the other side."
