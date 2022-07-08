Ex-marine's Devon swim boosting mental health awareness
- Published
A former Royal Marine has set off on a 30-mile (48km), 24-hour swim challenge along the Devon coast to boost awareness of mental health for serving and former armed forces personnel.
Ex-commando Paul Wood and swim buddy Neil Aggett have planned for only seven 10-minute stops to eat after setting off from Sidmouth on Friday.
They are due to finish at Broadsands Beach in Paignton on Saturday morning.
Mr Wood said they were "focused" to "achieve the goal".
Paul Wood began raising money for the Royal Marines Charity's Lifting the Lid campaign to boost awareness of mental health support after several of his colleagues took their own lives.
Speaking before he set off, he said he and Mr Aggett were "super excited", but also a "bit nervous and "apprehensive".
He said: "It's the same sort of feeling you get when you're going onto the front line ... [but] it makes you focused.
"So we're focused and ready to go and achieve the goal."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.