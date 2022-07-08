People should 'not be afraid of help from food banks'
People who need help from food banks should not be afraid of asking for it, a client at a facility in Devon says.
The advice from single mother Michelle comes as the food bank she uses in Torbay says it is helping to support nearly 100 people a month.
Michelle said: "At first I was a bit afraid of asking for help, but there is no shame in it - you just have to ask."
The government said all households were to get extra payments to help with energy prices.
Last November, Riviera Life Church in Torquay said 58 people were being supported by its food bank.
Bosses said this had now increased to an average of 97 people a month.
Jackie Williams, manager of the Riveria Life Food Bank, also said rising energy prices were affecting what staff could give out.
She said people refused frozen food because they were turning their fridge off at night to save money.
Michelle, who has a 14-month-old son and works two days a week, said she needed help because she "can't keep up with all the bills rising" which often leaves her "with nothing".
She has been getting help from the food bank for the last six months, saying: "At first, I was a bit afraid of asking for help, so I did it through my health visitor, but I think there's no shame in it. You just have to ask."
The government has previously announced plans for financial assistance.
More than eight million UK households on benefits are to receive a cost of living payment of £326 by the end of this month, with a payment of £324 later this year.
All homes are to get £400 to help with energy bills after an initial £150 council tax rebate.
