A35 dashcam appeal after motorcyclist killed in crash
Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a man in his 40s died after a two-vehicle crash in Devon.
Officers were called to the crash which involved a white VW Transporter and a black BMW Adventure motorcycle at Taunton Cross near Axminster on 29 June at about 10:45 BST.
The motorcyclist died at the scene.
A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.
Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for anyone with dashcam footage during or before the time of the crash to come forward.
