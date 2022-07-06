Ivybridge Aldi supermarket plans refused by councillors
A planning application that included a discount supermarket in a Devon town has been refused by councillors.
South Hams District Council had put forward the proposal for an Aldi in Ivybridge which was turned down by the same council's planning committee.
The application at Leonards Road also included improved cycling access and new parking electric charging points.
A spokesman for the council said it was "extremely disappointed" but respected the decision.
South Hams District Council had applied to build the development on two car parks it owns.
The application was opposed by Ivybridge Town Council which said the car parks were "vital for the viability of Ivybridge".
Following the decision, a spokesman for South Hams District Council said: "This is what local democracy is all about, but this decision does not stop us wanting to do the best for Ivybridge and to bring about regeneration for our towns.
"These are difficult times. The cost of living is going up and we need to pull together with the towns to do what we can to support the local economies of the South Hams."
The spokesman said the team behind the regeneration plans would now have to decide what would happen next with the project.
