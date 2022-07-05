Businesses in Devon fighting for survival due to cost rises
Businesses in Devon say they are struggling to cope with increasing costs.
Exeter Chamber of Commerce is calling for a cut in fuel duty and VAT to ease the pressure on firms.
Its CEO Richard Marsh said "businesses are really struggling" and "we need urgent government help now".
James Edwards, who opened a Farm to Folk farm shop in the city a year ago said "every day is a battle".
He said: "You are constantly having to look at every single price and really pay attention. Sometimes you don't get any notice of increases. Sometimes they just go up literally overnight and you have to try and accommodate that.
"So it is really difficult trying to balance affordability with the tight margins we have to work with. And with the increased costs of fuel and electricity that's proving even harder."
Mr Marsh said the chamber of commerce was getting calls every day from companies desperate for help.
In north Devon, hardware store Pedlars of Ilfracombe is celebrating its centenary this year.
Manager Helen Pedlar said: "I'm scared. I'm very conscious of every spend at the moment. A few years ago it was like 'ok we will put a new line in and try it', but now I'm thinking 'is it going to sell? Is it going to be sitting on my shelves?' It's hard work. Its really really hard work.
"I've got to be prepared for a fight."
Mr Marsh said: "We need an immediate cut in fuel duty, we also need an immediate cut in VAT.
"Now these can be temporary cuts but we need action now. Businesses are really struggling, small and large businesses - it goes right across the whole territory of business.
"We need urgent government help now."
