Princess Pier in Torquay partially reopens after sunk superyacht salvage
- Published
Part of a pier is reopening on Friday, two months after damage caused by a superyacht that caught fire and sank.
Princess Pier in Torquay Harbour has been closed since the incident in May and the yacht was successfully salvaged on Thursday.
Interim repair works are planned to begin next week with the fire damaged part of the pier likely to remain closed until the autumn.
The vessel is currently on a barge and expected to leave early next week.
The Environment Agency was on the scene during the lifting of the yacht, and after testing the water has confirmed any pollution risk is low.
Torbay Council is looking to appoint contractors for the full repairs, which are expected to start in September.
As part of the full repair works, the damaged ironwork will be restored.
The council said: "We would like to reassure residents that all clean-up, repair, and salvage works are covered by insurance and will not impact on council budgets.
"We'd like to thank everyone involved in the salvage operation for their support and assistance.
"We'd also like to thank residents for their ongoing patience and understanding whilst we work to repair and fully reopen Princess Pier."
