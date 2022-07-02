North Devon primary school to relocate while slope stabilised
- Published
A primary school will temporarily relocate while work is carried out to stabilise a slope on the site.
Devon County Council said the decision was taken following a recent assessment of the slope at the back of Swimbridge C of E Primary School.
It said steps had been taken to ensure the building was safe for the rest of this term.
Stabilising work will begin over the summer and it is thought it will continue until the October half-term.
The council said plans have yet to be finalised, but agreements have been given in principle for staff and students to temporarily relocate to Chittlehampton C of E Primary School from September.
Chittelhampton itself is due to close at the end of this academic year due to low pupil numbers.
Angela Fleming, executive head teacher at Swimbridge, said: "We are extremely grateful to everyone who has helped us put interim measures in place to ensure the continued safety of our pupils and staff on site this term.
"Moving site temporarily will be a major undertaking but we are committed to managing this with as little disruption as possible and will continue to focus on providing high quality educational provision for all our children throughout.
"We appreciate the generosity and kindness extended to us by Chittlehampton in this time of need."
Councillor Andrew Leadbetter said: "We are working hard to support the school with this situation to ensure the safety of our pupils and their continued education."
