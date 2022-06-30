Devon County Show: Young Farmers reaches milestone membership figures
Devon Young Farmers Club (YFC) is marking its 90th anniversary at this year's Devon County Show.
The club arranges activities for young people in what can be a solitary job.
This month, the club reached a milestone, with its membership numbers passing 1,800 - its highest level in 20 years.
Rosie Bennett, chair of the Devon Federation of Young Farmers Clubs, said she "can understand why people want to get into it".
Alfie, 12, has been farming for as long as he can remember.
Every day he carries out various jobs on his grandad's farm in Tiverton. He said he was certain he wanted to be a farmer when he is older.
"I think it's just getting to do what you want to do when you're older every day, getting to deal with the animals and stuff like that," he said.
Sheep farmer Tom Nancekivell, 22, from Bude, said Young Farmers is a "way out" of what can sometimes be a lonely job.
He said: "With Young Farmers, we're doing something all the time. Every evening you look forward to going out and doing something with your friends, farming-related."
Ms Bennett said: "It's not an easy industry but it's a wonderful industry.
"We live in a wonderful part of the world, so I can really understand why people want to get into it.
"There are so many opportunities that farming provides, it's not just producing crops or milk or eggs and things like that, there are lots of diversifications it provides".
