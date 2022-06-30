Olympic medallist schools Devon pupils on climate
- Published
Three-time Olympic medallist Hannah Mills joined children at a school in Plymouth for a lesson on climate change.
Plympton Academy pupils learned about the role plants like sea grass play in tackling climate change.
The lesson marked one month until the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix (SailGP) returns to Plymouth.
Ms Mills said one of SailGP's biggest goals was around sustainability and raising awareness.
The lesson plan was produced by Protect our Future, the official charity of Sir Ben Ainslie's Great Britain SailGP team.
Ms Mills added: "I think sport has an incredible power to change behaviour, to influence change and to make a difference in the world, whether it's through getting active and getting people engaged in sport, or for different causes like climate change and the environment.
"There's many others, but I think with SailGP, that's one of our biggest goals is around sustainability and raising awareness, and beyond raising awareness, taking action."
She added: "You can see it with a lot of the projects that SailGP are helping fund and helping support in Plymouth and the local area in build up to the SailGP event at the end of July.
"It's just really cool to be a part of and as a sportsperson, it makes me really proud to be a part of that."
Sail GP will take place in Plymouth on 30 and 31 July.
The return of the event for the second year in a row is being delivered in partnership with Plymouth City Council and is expected to build on last year's success, when according to a report by Deloitte, an estimated 27,000 spectators injected £7.71million ($9.5million) into the local economy.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.