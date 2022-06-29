Zebra crossing to be installed outside Witheridge School
A new zebra crossing will be installed outside a Devon village school after concerns over road safety.
The £77,000 scheme on Fore Street in Witheridge will also involve the construction of two new bus shelters.
A report to North Devon highways and traffic orders committee said the crossing had been a long-standing request from Witheridge School.
The money for the work has come from developers of new housing, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
