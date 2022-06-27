Cyclist seriously injured in Devon road crash with car
A cyclist has been seriously injured in a road crash involving a car in Devon, police say.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the crash occurred on Tedburn Road, in Pocombe Bridge, Exeter, at about 18:10 BST on Saturday.
The 56-year-old man was airlifted to hospital in Plymouth after sustaining life-threatening injuries, officers said.
His next of kin were aware and were being supported by police, they added.
The road was closed for an investigation.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
