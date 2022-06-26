'Large-scale' fire breaks out in Plymouth flats
Fire crews from across Devon have been tackling a blaze at flats in Plymouth.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said it received "numerous calls" about the "large-scale incident" in a five-storey building in the Stonehouse area just after 04:00 BST.
The fire, which began in a basement flat in Caroline Place, also spread to the ground floor flat, but no-one was in them at the time, firefighters said.
The cause of the blaze was being investigated, they added.
Of the six stations' crews, three were from outside the city, including Ivybridge, Totnes and Yelverton.
People who had to be evacuated from the area were brought to a welfare centre set up at short notice at the Duke of Cornwall Hotel, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
No casualties were reported and "all occupants [were] evacuated safely", a police response team tweeted.
