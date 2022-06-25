Covid: Plymouth Armed Forces Day returns after two-year absence
- Published
Armed Forces Day has returned to Plymouth Hoe after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The event includes an all-day arena and stage programme, parades, live music, a static helicopter and displays of military vehicles and equipment.
Armed Forces Day culminates a week of celebrations in the city.
Earlier this week, a forces flag ceremony took place at Plymouth Guildhall, and a rehabilitation triathlon took place at Tinside Lido.
This year's event was sponsored by Babcock International. Other charities and organisations such as the the Royal British Legion and the South Atlantic Medal Association are also involved in the day's celebrations.
To mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War this year, there was a dedicated veterans parade around Plymouth Hoe, and a large number of those who served in the conflict have been honoured with the freedom of the city.
Peter Robinson was a Corporal in the Royal Marines who served with the 40 Commando during in the Falklands.
He was photographed on a yomp, carrying a Union Jack flag whilst in the Falklands - a photograph that became somewhat symbolic of the conflict.
Mr Robinson said the anniversary had brought back some "difficult memories" for some veterans, including him.
"Personally I say that I didn't struggle with post traumatic stress but the 40th anniversary has brought back a lot more memories that were probably put back in your subconscious" he said.
He added: "So there's been a few days where you reminisce about what happened, the mates you lost.
"Some guys that are in probably more the thick of it, they do suffer and that's part and parcel of the South Atlantic Medal Association, to help those guys and their families."
Mr Robinson said "a few tears" had been shed whilst reminiscing with a fellow veteran about some of the comrades lost during the conflict.
"The armed forces, whether you're in it or out of it, and no matter how long you've been in it or out of it, you've still got the camaraderie, and there's always, shall we say, a shoulder to cry on," he added.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.