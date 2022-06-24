Torbay grass-cutting services working at 50% capacity
Grass-cutting services in Torbay, Devon, are running at half capacity because a council firm is struggling to recruit staff.
SWISCo manages 1.4 million sq metres of grass on verges, parks and open spaces.
The firm said the work of four grass cutting teams was being carried out by two.
Cabinet member for infrastructure, environment and culture, councillor Mike Morey said the council and firm were working on a solution.
"SWISCo is carrying a high number of vacancies that they are struggling to recruit to - this is a situation that many employers are also facing and there could be a range of factors affecting this, from the recovery from the pandemic to Brexit," said Mr Morey.
"Staff sickness is also having an effect, and of course this is the time of year when the grass grows fastest."
Mr Morey said the firm was also trying to "find a balance" between meeting community expectations and increasing environmental benefits by leaving areas to grow.
"By changing the way we manage our grass verges we can significantly improve biodiversity, help reduce carbon emissions and costs, and bring benefits for wildlife such as bees and butterflies for us and future generations," he said.
