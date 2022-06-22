Exeter sex assault: Man arrested on suspicion of rape

Catacombs and Exe Street
The area remains cordoned off while police investigate the incident

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape following reports of a serious sexual assault.

Police said a woman was assaulted at about 02:00 BST on Saturday in the Catacombs area of Exeter.

Officers have arrested a man in his 40s, from Exeter, who has been taken into custody for questioning.

There is still an increased police presence in the area and police would still like to hear from any members of the public with any information.

