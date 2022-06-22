Children road safety marches in Devon and Cornwall
Schoolchildren in Devon and Cornwall will take part in marches for better road safety.
Figures from charity Brake show 236 children were injured or killed on roads in the two counties in 2020, with 326 in 2019.
The children, aged between four and 11, will take part in supervised walks at or around their schools and nurseries.
They will carry banners and posters to help raise awareness of the five things they need to help keep them safe.
A spokesperson for Brake said they were footpaths, cycle paths, safe places to cross, slow traffic and clean traffic.
Figures showed 146 children were either killed or injured on roads in Devon in 2020 and 90 in Cornwall.
In 2019, 220 children were either killed or injured on roads in Devon and 106 in Cornwall
Scott Williams, head of programme delivery at Brake, said: "It's every child's right to be able to walk in their community without fear of traffic and pollution.
"It is vital that children can walk safely in the places where they live.
"We're delighted that so many children, schools and families are taking part in Brake's Kids Walk 2022 and shouting out for the things they need to make safe journeys," he said.
