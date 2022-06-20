Tiverton and Honiton by-election: What do voters think?
By Ewan Murrie
BBC Radio Devon's political reporter
- Published
Stretching from the south coast of Devon up to Exmoor, the constituency of Tiverton and Honiton has been held by the Conservatives since it was created in 1997.
But when long-standing MP Neil Parish resigned last month after watching pornography in the House of Commons chamber a by-election was prompted.
Despite Labour coming second in 2019, the Lib Dems have said they are the main challenger.
With soaring inflation and rising energy costs, there are plenty of issues for voters to have their say on.
At Seaton Coffee and Tots, I spoke to families about how they are coping and whether soaring inflation and rising energy costs would be a deciding factor on Thursday.
Emily Frizzel said: "Our wages and universal credit aren't coming up as much as everything else is. It is just a general struggle."
She said she had seen the cost of baby formula go up the most.
Amy Dare added: "They are not thinking about us down here."
Deacon Becky Lovatt, of Seaton Methodist Church, said: "The difference between how much people are being paid and what they are expected to pay for gas and electricity and particularly fuel to get to work places is going to be a key factor."
This is a largely rural constituency which is why the parties in this by-election have been fighting hard to win the confidence of farmers.
But with farmers facing challenges on multiple fronts - winning them over will not be easy.
Brexit has paved the way for new trade deals with rival meat producers like Australia.
And sweeping changes to subsidies are compounding the pressures of labour shortages and rising costs.
Richard Tucker, Devon National Farmers Union charir, said: "I've never actually known a by-election or people get so into it really. More and more people are chatting about it.
"They are actually asking the same questions I've been asking myself - what's going to be put on the table? Where are we going to go? Where are we going to stand in the future? And who is going to represent us best?"
At the 2019 general election, the Conservatives secured a majority of more than 24,000 and more than 60% of the vote.
On Thursday, eight candidates will go to the polls. They are:
- Jordan Donoghue-Morgan, Heritage Party
- Andy Foan - Reform UK
- Richard Foord - Liberal Democrats
- Helen Hurford - Conservative
- Liz Pole - Labour
- Frankie Rufolo - The For Britain Movement
- Ben Walker - UK Independence Party
- Gill Westcott - Green Party
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.