Devon powerlifter who started in lockdown sets records
- Published
A woman in her 60s is hoping to become a British powerlifting champion.
Having only taken up the sport in 2021, 64-year-old Kim Gough began lifting weights in her garage during lockdown when her son moved home.
In 13 months, Ms Gough, from Devon, has broken three world records for her age and weight category.
Ms Gough said "age is just a number", and she hoped to inspire women her age to "feel amazing".
"I think it's the secret to a long fit healthy life, I don't have any aches or pains, I used to have back pain and knee pain, all gone," she said.
Ms Gough holds the record for a 125kg deadlift for the British drug free powerlifting association (BDFPA) an 80kg squat and 47.5kg bench European BDFPA record in her age and category.
"I suddenly decided to look at what the records were for my age and weight category and I was very close on the deadlift to the world record for BDFPA and I just thought 'yeah, I can do that'," she said.
Ms Gough hopes to set a new record with a 130.5kg deadlift at the British Powerlifting competition in June.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.