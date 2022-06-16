Heat health alert issued for south west as temperatures set to rise
A heat health alert has been issued for the south west as the region prepares for temperatures to soar.
It is set to reach about 24C (75.2F) in Devon on Friday and the UK Health Security Agency has set a level two alert in the south.
This means hot temperatures could affect the public's health.
Steve Brown, the director of public health in Devon, said members of the public should take precautions in the heat.
He said people should drink plenty of water and try to avoid the heat of the sun between 11:00 and 15:00 BST.
Mr Brown also advised homes could be kept cool by opening windows and closing curtains.
Analysis by David Braine, BBC South West senior meteorologist
The heat health alerts have threshold temperatures, and for the south west of England these are 30C (86F) in the day time and 15C (59F) during the night time.
When certain thresholds are passed, an alert is issued and sent to relevant health professionals and people working in social care as well as displayed on the Met Office website.
This enables health professionals to take action to minimise the impact of the heat on people's health.
For the South West, since the hot weather is only really for one day, it cannot be classified as a heatwave - as that needs the threshold to be reached for three or more days.
The director of public health said: "The reality is it's common sense. Heat is dangerous, it can cause heat exhaustion, heat stroke and dehydration."
He added people should also look out for those classed as "vulnerable" such as the elderly, babies and people with long-term illnesses.
He said: "You can look out for vulnerable people. Maybe give your neighbours a knock and make sure they're okay. Give them some advice to make sure they're drinking water."
