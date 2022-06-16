Roadford Lake deaths: Inquests open for two people who died
The inquests into the deaths of two care home residents who died after a boat capsized on a lake have opened and adjourned.
Alex Wood, 43, and Alison Tilsley, 63, and four other people were thrown into the water when the boat turned over.
A search was launched at Roadford Lake, near Okehampton, Devon, after the capsizing at about 13:30 on 8 June.
Both were found the following day and pronounced dead at the scene, Exeter Coroner's Court heard.
Another person who was on the boat, a woman in her 50s, continues to receive treatment at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
Senior coroner Philip Spinney said post-mortem examinations would be carried out to find the medical causes of death.
He adjourned the inquests until after the inquiries of Devon and Cornwall Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch have been completed.
Mr Wood, who was married and from Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, and Ms Tilsley, were residents at the Burdon Grange care home in nearby Beaworthy.
The 30-bed home offers care for adults with physical disabilities.
The South West Lakes Trust ran activities including kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding and sailing at Roadford Lake but the site has been closed until further notice.
The 730 acre (1.9 square mile) lake has been a reservoir since 1989 and supplies water to Plymouth and other parts of south Devon, according to Visit Dartmoor.
