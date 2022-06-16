Scammer targeting Devon pretending to be police officer
Two people in their 80s have handed over "substantial sums of money" to a phone scammer pretending to be a police officer.
Police said calls about this scam have been rising in recent weeks - particularly in the Exeter, South Devon and the Plymouth areas.
One of the victims handed over more than £15,000, while the other gave more than £9,000.
As part of the scam, they were asked to provide some foreign currency.
They were also asked to purchase expensive watches they then handed over.
Police said victims had said the male caller pretended to be a person called Sergeant Martin Spencer from the police in London and he was investigating the unauthorised use of the person's bank card.
'Hang up immediately'
He also advised that they should not tell anyone about the call as it may jeopardise the police investigation.
Det Insp Guy Biggar said: "We are advising anyone who receives such a call not to give any personal information and hang up immediately.
"This type of call can be linked to courier fraud, where victims will be encouraged to withdraw funds from their bank account or give bank cards to a courier, arranged by the 'police officer' making the call under the guise of 'assisting with a police investigation'.
"We will never contact people to ask for banking information or request that they withdraw money from an account to aid an investigation."
He continued: "Fraudsters often target geographical areas where they know elderly or vulnerable people live, so we are asking that if you have family or friends who are vulnerable in any way, that you make them aware of this scam."
