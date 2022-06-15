Person airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after crash
A road in Devon is expected to remain closed "for several hours" for investigative work to take place following a crash involving a motorbike and a lorry.
Police were called to reports of the crash on the A381 at East Allington at about 8:00 BST.
One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.
The incident is ongoing.
