Tiverton and Honiton by-election: First time voters consider cost of living
- Published
First-time voters in Tiverton say the cost of living crisis will affect their political decision-making in the upcoming by-election.
It comes as the eyes of the nation turn to the Devon towns with the upcoming by-election taking place on 23 June.
The Parliamentary poll was triggered by Conservative Neil Parish standing down.
Representatives from the three main political parties - the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats - are being fielded.
They are joined by candidates from the For Britain Movement, the Green Party, the Heritage Party, Reform UK and the UK Independence Party. A full list is available here.
Mr Parish stood down after admitting watching pornography in Parliament.
Ollie Butt,18, who will be voting for the first time, told BBC Radio Devon he would be basing his decision on policy around the cost of living.
He said: "The prices going up and things, that's definitely going to have an effect, with fuel going up and housing prices. These are all things affecting not only people going to university, but everyone.
"For people my age, who won't be getting full-time jobs because they're going to uni, it's not so affordable, especially having to think about prices of other things as well."
First-time voter Emma Gurney, 18, said her choice of Swansea University was influenced by the lower cost of rent there.
She said: "Aside from the fact that it's just a wonderful location, the fact that the accommodation in Wales is at least half the price was a big factor, because it's somewhere I've got to live for the next few years and I don't want it to cripple me for the rest of my life."
Ms Gurney said she would be considering "the prices, the people and the manifestos" in deciding who to vote for.
Florence Jones, 18, said she "sort of" felt listened to by MPs in Westminster.
She said: "They've been in power for so long, they've obviously done some good. In recent months, probably not as much as previously.
"It's things like student loans and how you are as a student, you want to be listened to."