Plymouth food bank donations squeezed by cost of living
- Published
Food banks are being hit by big drops in food donations amid a squeeze on household incomes, say organisers.
A Plymouth food bank said donations so far this year were nine tonnes down on the same period in 2021.
"Donations have fallen off a cliff," said Maria Mills, project manager for Stonehouse in Plymouth.
Ms Mills said the trust was having to spend up to £2,000 a week on groceries to make up for the shortfall in donations.
The cost of living crisis had affected those people who normally donate, said food bank organisers.
"We feel like we are in a perfect storm," said Ms Mills.
"From January this year to 10 June we received nine tonnes less than last year and at the same time there was a 76% increase in demand for our services."
Alison Padfield, chief executive of charity Churches Housing Action Team (Chat), which runs a food bank in Tiverton, Devon, said the "picture is very much the same".
She said: "We are are now helping as many people in a week as we did in a month pre-pandemic.
"We have 130 households every month and we are struggling to put those packets together."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.