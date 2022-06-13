Devon: Man dies in two-vehicle crash on M5
A man has died following a crash on the M5 in Devon involving two vehicles.
A male driver was airlifted to hospital after the crash on the southbound carriageway between junction 27 for Tiverton and junction 28 for Cullompton at about 11:50 BST on Sunday.
The man has since died, with efforts to contact his next of kin still ongoing, police said.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage from around the time of the crash has been asked to contact police.
Officers confirmed the driver and passenger from the other vehicle were unharmed.
