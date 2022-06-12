Broomhill Estate: Ancient woodland sculpture exhibition unveiled

Sculptures in the In Harmony exhibition at Broomhill Estate, DevonCharles Powell
Seventeen sculptors will exhibit 30 different outdoor pieces of work

A new sculpture exhibition being showcased in an ancient woodland has been unveiled in Devon.

Seventeen world-renowned artists from the Royal Society of Sculptors are exhibiting 30 outdoor pieces on the Broomhill Estate.

Titled In Harmony, the exhibition is due to run until 30 September.

Estate manager and curator Charles Powell said it gave artists a platform to "showcase work in an environment sympathetic to the natural world".

Charles Powell
Each piece is set within a complementary floral backdrop

Mr Powell said each sculpture would be surrounded by a bespoke planting scheme, that complemented the artwork's aesthetic and philosophies.

Charles Powell
The exhibition takes place in an ancient woodland on the Broomhill Estate

