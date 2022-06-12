Section of Devon M5 closed after serious crash
Part of the M5 in Devon has been closed after a serious crash.
The southbound carriageway is shut between junctions 27 and 28 and at 14:40 BST there were four miles of tailbacks, National Highways said.
A collision investigation is due to be carried out, so the road is expected to remain closed for several hours.
Traffic was held on the northbound carriageway while an air ambulance landed to assist. Road users are being advised to follow diversion signs.
Queues are causing 40-minute delays above normal travel times, according to National Highways.
The crash took place between the two junctions, near Willand.
Devon and Cornwall Police has been contacted for more information, and National Highways said police were at the scene.
Traffic is being diverted via the A361, B3440 and A373.