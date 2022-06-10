Torquay crash: Cyclist in hospital with serious injuries
A 22-year-old male cyclist remains in hospital with serious injuries following a crash with a car on Abbey Road, Torquay, on Thursday.
The crash happened at just after 20:00 BST on Thursday.
A 27-year-old man from Torquay has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drink/drugs and is in custody.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.
