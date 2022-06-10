Plymouth student Romello McCook died after train struck him
- Published
A "happy, healthy and vibrant" student died after walking near a railway track in Plymouth, an inquest has heard.
Architecture student Romello McCook, 22, had been on a night out with friends in September 2018 before he was fatally struck by a train.
A coroner said there was nothing suspicious about his death and he did not intend to end his own life.
His parents said as a family "their light has been blown out" by the death of their "kind and loving son".
"Losing a child, your only child, is the most devastating experience for any parents to live through," a statement read out in court on their behalf said.
The inquest in Plymouth heard Mr McCook, from Abingdon, Oxfordshire, had been at a nightclub with friends until about 06:00 BST, celebrating the start of a new term at Plymouth University.
At about 10:00 BST he was seen by a train driver walking along the rail track at Laira.
The train driver told colleagues in a phone call that he had seen the young man walking near some undergrowth next to the tracks.
A toxicology report revealed Mr McCook had "nearly fatal" levels of alcohol in his system.
Evidence given by a friend of the student said whenever he had seen Mr McCook under the influence of alcohol he would still be "aware of his surroundings" and there was "never a time when I saw him out of control".
Senior coroner Ian Arrow, in an open conclusion, said Mr McCook had died from his injuries as well as alcohol intoxication, but added "we have not had a particularly good explanation as to how that came about".
The inquest found Mr McCook died from a base skull fracture.
Mr McCook's parents have complained that their son's death had not been properly investigated because of his race.
A police watchdog has ordered British Transport Police to re-examine its handling of the case.
