Exeter football violence: Pictures released of suspects
- Published
Police investigating an on-pitch battle between football fans in Exeter have released pictures of four suspects.
Violence erupted after the match between Exeter City and Port Vale at St James Park on 7 May, said the Devon and Cornwall force.
Fans reportedly threw smoke bombs, coins, bottles, and a metal spanner at each other, said officers.
Police said they were trying to identify the people pictured who may be able to help with the investigation.
