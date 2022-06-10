A38 death: Two more men charged with murder of biker

A photo of the roadGoogle Maps
David Crawford was killed on the A38 near St Budeaux, Devon

Police have charged two more men with murder over the death of a motorcyclist.

David Crawford, 59, from Ivybridge, Devon, was killed on the A38 near St Budeaux on 12 May.

Thomas Pawley, 32, from Ivybridge, and Chad Brading, 36, from Plymouth, have both been charged with murder.

Police had previously charged Benjamin Parry, 42, from Devonport, Plymouth, with murder. He remains on remand awaiting trial.

Mr Pawley and Mr Brading are due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates later.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics