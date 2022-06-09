Roadford reservoir boat capsizing: Bodies found in search for missing people
Police searching for two disabled people missing since a boat capsized on a lake have recovered two bodies.
The boat capsized on Roadford Lake, near Okehampton, Devon, at lunchtime on Wednesday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they located and recovered the bodies during a "large-scale search".
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch previously said "two disabled persons still remain unaccounted for".
There were six occupants on the boat, and four were rescued. One person remains in Derriford Hospital in a critical condition.
Officers are supporting the families of all those involved.
All of those on the boat, which has been secured by police, were adults and believed to be local to Devon.
