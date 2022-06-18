Cost of living: Pets given up as owners struggle with rising prices
- Published
People are being forced to give up their pets because of the increasing cost of living, according to animal shelters.
Shelter managers in Devon said the cost of living crisis and the pandemic had resulted in a rise in unwanted pets.
Jo Evans, manager at RSPCA Little Valley near Exeter, said financial struggles were one of the "main reasons" animals were being taken in.
She said many owners were finding it hard to pay vet bills as costs rise.
'Big responsibility'
Ms Evans said: "We're seeing the cost of living crisis as one of our main reasons for people needing to bring any animal into us.
"It's normally to do with the vet bill side of things, people are finding it really tight now."
She said: "We are beginning to see people say they just can't afford to own an animal so they have to rehome it."
The shelter manager said people should "do their homework" before taking on an animal as "it's not cheap".
She added: "People need to think more before they take on an animal. It's a big responsibility and there's a huge cost to it."
Another animal shelter in Ottery Saint Mary said it was experiencing similar issues.
Crystal Scott, ARC Animal Rescue Centre manager, said: "People are taking extra jobs just to cover their expenses at home and they're not at home to look after their dogs, let alone the cost of vets and feeding.
"A lot of them, regrettably, are having to give up their dogs and bringing them to us."
She said the cost of living has had an effect on all the charity's overheads as well as electricity and vet bills.
Ms Scott continued: "There's always a slight panic element when this sort of thing happens. People try and economise immediately, and if the pet is the only thing you can economise on then that's what happens."
The RSPCA has revealed across the country the charity received 3,644 calls in 2021 asking for help with vet bills.
It said this was a growth of 12% on the year before when 3,241 calls were received.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.