Roadford reservoir boat capsizing: Search for missing people
- Published
Searches are continuing for two people who went missing after a boat capsized on a lake.
Police were called to Roadford Lake near Okehampton, Devon, at 13:30 BST on Wednesday.
Two people were safely rescued from the water and two others were taken to Derriford Hospital, in Plymouth.
Police said one of those taken to hospital was in a critical condition while the other person had been discharged.
Officers are supporting the families of all those involved.
Coastguard, fire, ambulance and air ambulance crews were all at the scene on Wednesday, with support from the Coastguard helicopter.
All of those on the boat, which has been secured by police, were adults and believed to be local to Devon.
A road closure has been put in place at the Roadford Lake Activity Centre.
The South West Lakes Trust, which runs the activity centre, said on its website the lake had been closed for the day.
The 730 acre (1.9 square mile) lake has been a reservoir since 1989 and supplies water to Plymouth and other parts of south Devon, according to Visit Dartmoor.
It is often used for kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding and sailing.
