Two missing after boat capsizes on Devon lake
Two people are missing after a boat capsized while sailing on a lake.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to Roadford Lake near Okehampton, Devon, at 13:30 BST.
Three people have been safely rescued from the water and two others have been taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
Police said searches were ongoing at the lake and the next of kin had been informed.
Coastguard, fire, ambulance and air ambulance crews were also at the scene, with support from the Coastguard helicopter.
All of those on the boat were adults and believed to be local to Devon.
The South West Lakes Trust, which runs an activity centre at the lake, said on its website the lake had been closed for the afternoon.
The 730 acre (1.9 square mile) lake has been a reservoir since 1989 and supplies water to Plymouth and other parts of south Devon, according to Visit Dartmoor.
It is often used by people kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding and sailing.
