Lake rescue operation under way after boat capsizes
A rescue operation is under way after a boat capsized on a lake.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were at Roadford Lake near Okehampton, in Devon, after being informed at 13:30 BST.
The force said the boat capsized while sailing and "a number of people were in the water".
Coastguard, fire and ambulance crews were also at the scene, with support from the Coastguard helicopter.
The South West Lakes Trust, which runs an activity centre at the lake, said on its website the lake had been closed for the afternoon.
The 730 acre (1.9 square mile) lake has been a reservoir since 1989 and supplies water to Plymouth and other parts of south Devon, according to Visit Dartmoor.
It is often used by people kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding and sailing.
