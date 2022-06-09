Former chef teaches Devon schoolchildren how to cook
A former chef is teaching schoolchildren how to cook and make healthy meals in an after school club.
Bryn Davies, who is now a trainee teacher, hopes to give the children the basic skills to cook anything.
He runs the after school class at Ermington Primary School near Ivybridge in Devon.
Mark Mitchel, head teacher, said the children "get a huge amount" from the class.
'Hopefully save money'
He said: "If it stops a kid getting another ready meal and gives them something healthy when costs are expensive it's really purposeful and ideal."
Mr Davies, who was a chef for three years and also ran a confectionary business, said the industry prepared him well for teaching as in both careers you have to "respond in the moment".
He said: "Whenever I provide them [children] with recipes we have costings based on supermarket costs.
"They can see if they buy it from supermarkets it might cost say £2, but if you make it yourselves it might cost 70p.
"You can make it healthy, you can make it yourself, you know what goes into it, you know what goes in it and you can hopefully save money."
He added the idea was to "give them the basic skills to cook anything they want and to go anywhere in the world and have a skillset they can use".
Fred, one of the children taking part in the club, said: "I always wanted to learn how to make simple meals and this is how to do it."
